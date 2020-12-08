Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police on scene at Miami. Picture: Rosie Ball
Police on scene at Miami. Picture: Rosie Ball
News

Woman dies after being hit by car

by Jacob Miley and Luke Mortimer
8th Dec 2020 12:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN in her 60s has died in hospital after being struck by a car on the Gold Coast overnight.

Police said a woman attempted to run across the Gold Coast Highway at Miami, at the intersection of Riviera Rd, when she was struck by a vehicle travelling south just after 7pm.

A pedestrian suffered critical injuries when they were hit by a car at Miami. Picture: Rosie Ball
A pedestrian suffered critical injuries when they were hit by a car at Miami. Picture: Rosie Ball


The pedestrian, a 61-year-old Miami woman, was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital but died a short time later.

Police said the driver of the car was not physically injured.

A pedestrian suffered critical injuries when they were hit by a car at Miami on Monday night. Picture: Rosie Ball
A pedestrian suffered critical injuries when they were hit by a car at Miami on Monday night. Picture: Rosie Ball

The police Forensic Crash Unit has been tasked to investigate.

Witnesses or motorists who may have dashcam footage have been encouraged to phone Policelink on 131 444.


Originally published as Woman dies after being hit by car

More Stories

crash editors picks tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Family turns hobby into business at new gel blaster store

        Premium Content Family turns hobby into business at new gel blaster store

        Business What started as a passion turned into a market stall, then online store and now they’ve expanded into a brick and mortar shop.

        Dad to spend Christmas in jail after police find 215g weed

        Premium Content Dad to spend Christmas in jail after police find 215g weed

        Crime Magistrate says a message needs to be sent to Midge Point man after he committed...

        FULL LIST: Bowen Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Bowen Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Bowen Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

        Wake of Grosvenor tragedy gives hope for burns survivors

        Premium Content Wake of Grosvenor tragedy gives hope for burns survivors

        Health How the blast of May 2020 will improve treatment and the lives of burns survivors...