Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Chaos as woman falls to death at busy shopping centre

by Phoebe Loomes
14th May 2019 3:09 PM

A WOMAN has fallen to her death in a shopping centre, landing near terrified shoppers.

Police were called to Westfield Parramatta, in Sydney's West, at about 1.05pm where they found the woman.

According to reports posted by terrified shoppers online, she had fallen from an upper level of the shopping centre to the ground floor.

A woman posting online said the woman landed near her and nearby children.

The woman said barriers were erected around the woman.

Police told news.com.au when they arrived at the scene the woman was unable to be revived.

She has not yet been identified, according to police.

Inquiries are continuing.

Scntre Group who operates Westfield Parramatta has been contacted for comment.

Has this story affected you? 

If you or someone you know needs help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14

editors picks parramatta westfield

Top Stories

    END OF AN ERA: This Whitsunday business is closing

    END OF AN ERA: This Whitsunday business is closing

    Business After 16 years, this business will be closing its doors and they need your help.

    • 14th May 2019 3:39 PM
    Garden Bar Bistro now in full bloom at Abell Point Marina

    premium_icon Garden Bar Bistro now in full bloom at Abell Point Marina

    Business New addition to the Whitsundays is open for business.

    Airlie maritime education centre's $2.5m boost

    Airlie maritime education centre's $2.5m boost

    Politics Sailing towards development of centre.

    Single vehicle accident in the Whitsundays

    Single vehicle accident in the Whitsundays

    News Emergency services are at the scene.