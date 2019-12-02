Menu
TSS PHOTO: Queensland Police Service. Forensic Crash Unit. Photo: Generic
News

Woman dies after motorbike crash on FNQ highway

by Grace Mason
2nd Dec 2019 1:07 PM
A WOMAN has died in hospital after her motorbike collided with a car just outside Mareeba this morning.

A police spokesman said initial information suggested the car was turning onto the Kennedy Highway from Malone Rd about 8am when it collided with the motorcyclist.

The 54-year-old rider was taken to Mareeba Hospital in a critical condition, but was later pronounced dead.

A 63-year-old female driver of the car suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash.

The Kennedy Highway will be closed later today to allow officers from the Forensic Crash Unit to continue investigations.

Motorists are advised to take extra care when travelling through the area and to allow extra travel time.

