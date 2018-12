A CRYSTAL Brook woman died in an accident at Camp Kanga late Tuesday afternoon.

It is understood the 71-year-old was driving a John Deere Gator utility vehicle on the Crystal Brook Rd property when it rolled.

Police were called to the accident at 4.50pm and three ambulances were called to the scene.

Police are preparing a report for the coroner.

Queensland Workplace Health and Safety is also making enquiries into the accident.