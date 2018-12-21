Woman dies in accident at camp

Police are preparing a report for the coroner.

CAMP Kanga manager Diane Bailey has been remembered as an outgoing and vivacious woman by those who knew her.

Mrs Bailey, 71, tragically died in an accident at Camp Kanga in Crystal Brook on Tuesday afternoon.

It is understood Mrs Bailey was driving a John Deere Gator utility vehicle on the Crystal Brook Rd property when it rolled.

Police were called to the accident at 4.50pm and three ambulances were called to the camp which is owned and run by the Lions Club.

Lions District 201Q2 past district governor John Muller paid tribute to Mrs Bailey on behalf of the Lions.

"Diane was a much loved member of the Proserpine Lions Club, and the North Queensland and wider Australian Lions family,” he said.

"Her outgoing and vivacious personality endeared her to all who met her.

"She was a much loved wife, mother and grandmother, and will be greatly missed by those who knew her.”

Mrs Bailey and her husband have been managers at Camp Kanga since earlier this year.

Queensland Workplace Health and Safety is also making inquiries into the accident.