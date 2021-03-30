Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A fire that claimed the life of an elderly woman and landed two teenage boys in hospital is being investigated by police.
A fire that claimed the life of an elderly woman and landed two teenage boys in hospital is being investigated by police.
News

Woman dies in Campsie house blaze

by Rhiannon Tuffield
30th Mar 2021 7:30 PM

An elderly woman has died and two teenage boys have been treated for burns following a house fire in Sydney's southwest.

The two teenage boys, aged 14 and 16, were evacuated from the home on Evaline Street in Campsie and treated by paramedics for burns and smoke inhalation just before 5pm on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called to the Evaline Street home just before 5pm on Tuesday. Picture 7NEWS via NCA NewsWire
Emergency services were called to the Evaline Street home just before 5pm on Tuesday. Picture 7NEWS via NCA NewsWire

One was flown to Westmead Hospital and the other taken to Royal North Shore Hospital.

Fire and Rescue NSW managed to extinguish the blaze but despite the efforts of emergency services, an 80-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not yet known how the fire started and police have commenced an investigation.

Originally published as Woman dies in Campsie house blaze

house fire

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Home, car targeted in two more break-ins at Bowen

        Premium Content Home, car targeted in two more break-ins at Bowen

        Crime Police are investigating after would-be thieves rummaged through a car and stole items from a home.

        Ripple effect: Whitsunday operators hit by cancellations

        Premium Content Ripple effect: Whitsunday operators hit by cancellations

        Business Businesses are already reporting cancellations from Queensland and interstate...

        Three people in hospital after Bruce Highway crash

        Premium Content Three people in hospital after Bruce Highway crash

        Breaking Three people have been taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash in...

        Road map: 9 major projects in spotlight in Bowen Masterplan

        Premium Content Road map: 9 major projects in spotlight in Bowen Masterplan

        Information A boardwalk and hiking track, revamped cycle network and Flagstaff Hill rebuild are...