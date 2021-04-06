Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Woman dies in horror head-on crash

by Rachael Rosel
6th Apr 2021 7:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman in her 70s has died after a fatal head-on crash in the Moreton Bay region on Monday.

Early information gathered from police indicated that the woman was driving on Kilcoy Beerwah Road at Cedarton just after 11.30am when her car collided with another vehicle heading in the opposite direction.

The 63-year-old man behind the wheel of the second car and a 54-year-old woman in the passenger seat were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash and have asked the public for information relating to the incident.

Originally published as Woman dies in horror head-on crash in Moreton Bay

More Stories

Show More
editors picks fatal crash moreton bay

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Vaccine rollout grinds to a halt after 34 jabs in two days

        Premium Content Vaccine rollout grinds to a halt after 34 jabs in two days

        Health The State Government’s COVID vaccine rollout grinds to halt each weekend, with all clinics closing on Sundays and just one staying open on a Saturday.

        Abandoned Qld vaccine effective after one shot

        Premium Content Abandoned Qld vaccine effective after one shot

        Health Scientists reworking abandoned University of Queensland COVID vaccine

        Christensen says ‘no’ to COVID vaccine passports

        Premium Content Christensen says ‘no’ to COVID vaccine passports

        Politics It comes as opposition to the scheme grows in the UK.

        Whitsunday siblings unearth $1.2m opal deposit

        Premium Content Whitsunday siblings unearth $1.2m opal deposit

        Business A Whitsundays brother and sister have struck it rich unearthing an opal deposit...