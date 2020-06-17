Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman who was the driver of a vehicle seen driving at high speeds before a serious crash last week has died in hospital from her injuries.
A woman who was the driver of a vehicle seen driving at high speeds before a serious crash last week has died in hospital from her injuries.
News

Woman dies in hospital after serious crash

by Nathan Edwards
17th Jun 2020 9:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has died in hospital following a high-speed highway crash north of Brisbane earlier this month.

The 23-year-old Bald Hills woman was the driver of a silver Mitsubishi Lancer that crashed near the Bruce Highway southbound on-ramp of Dohles Rocks Rd at Griffin just before 2am on June 8.

According to police the woman had passed away in hospital on Monday.

The vehicle was seen travelling at high speeds along the highway prior to the crash.

Two male passengers, aged 22 and 25, sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Officers from the Forensic Crash Unit are still investigating the cause of the fatal incident and have appealed to anyone who might have witnessed the crash to call 131 444.

Originally published as Woman dies in hospital after serious crash

road toll

Just In

    K-Pop star Yohan dies

    K-Pop star Yohan dies
    • 17th Jun 2020 9:42 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        READY TO REOPEN: Stallholders gear up for return of markets

        premium_icon READY TO REOPEN: Stallholders gear up for return of markets

        News After a three month halitus, the iconic Lions markets will soon return to the Airlie Beach foreshore.

        Low cost food store run off its feet after reopening

        premium_icon Low cost food store run off its feet after reopening

        News The Proserpine store has been busy since moving to its new home

        Airport chief grounds Costo’s calls for NZ flights

        premium_icon Airport chief grounds Costo’s calls for NZ flights

        News The Member for Whitsunday was pushing to establish a flight between the region and...

        Collision at recently fixed black spot in Bowen

        premium_icon Collision at recently fixed black spot in Bowen

        News Two vehicles have been involved in a collision in Bowen.