Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman has been killed in a unit fire in Zillmere. Picture: 9 News/Twitter
A woman has been killed in a unit fire in Zillmere. Picture: 9 News/Twitter
News

Woman dies in northside unit fire

by Danielle O’Neal
21st Dec 2020 6:51 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A crime scene has been declared after a woman died in a unit fire at Zillmere in Brisbane's north this afternoon.

Firefighters arrived at the scene in Maher St about 4.15pm after reports that smoke was issuing from a small villa.

It was extinguished by 4.30pm and it was discovered that a woman had died inside the villa.

"Crews fought very hard to get through to the rear bedroom where unfortunately they located a female resident who unfortunately has been a fatality today," Queensland Fire and Emergency Services station officer Chris Potts told media at the scene.

One other person was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Fire investigators and police are at the scene.

More to come

Originally published as Woman dies in northside unit fire

More Stories

death editors picks house fire zillmere

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New clinic set up in Cannonvale as NSW COVID cases rise

        Premium Content New clinic set up in Cannonvale as NSW COVID cases rise

        Health The testing clinic will be open on Tuesday and Wednesday in response to the Northern Beaches cluster.

        Six ways to support Whitsunday businesses this Christmas

        Premium Content Six ways to support Whitsunday businesses this Christmas

        Business From fish lids to organic skincare, there are plenty of stocking stuffers just a...

        ON NOTICE: Police will be checking for COVID-compliance

        Premium Content ON NOTICE: Police will be checking for COVID-compliance

        Health What you need to know as Mackay, Whitsunday and Isaac regions step up in response...

        Border mayhem: Two-hour delays, 16km of congestion

        Premium Content Border mayhem: Two-hour delays, 16km of congestion

        Health Queensland shuts border to Greater Sydney as cases hit 83