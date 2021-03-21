Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Woman dies, kids injured in horror smash

by Jack Paynter
21st Mar 2021 3:35 PM

 

A woman has died and two young children have been injured in a horror smash northwest of Melbourne.

Police and emergency services rushed the scene of the fatal crash in Bridgewater North, about 180km northwest of the CBD, at midday on Sunday.

Police said a 4WD was travelling along Bridgewater-Raywood Road when it left the road and struck a tree.

The driver, a woman who is yet to be formally identified, died at the scene.

An Ambulance Victoria spokesman said two primary school aged children in the car sustained abdominal injuries and were taken to Bendigo Hospital in a stable condition.

Police are yet to reveal if the children were related to the driver.

Police said the exact cause of the crash is yet to be determined and the investigation was ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or with dashcam footage has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as Woman dies, kids injured in horror smash

More Stories

crash editors picks tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kate Jones: ‘I could not walk out my front door’

        Premium Content Kate Jones: ‘I could not walk out my front door’

        Politics Annastacia Palaszczuk, Kate Jones and Deb Frecklington are the latest female politicians to detail alleged sexual assaults and harassment.

        #TRENDING: Whitsunday destination ranked first in nation

        Premium Content #TRENDING: Whitsunday destination ranked first in nation

        Travel A Whitsunday island has claimed the number one spot on a top 10 list of trending...

        Qld govt promises to progress rental reforms

        Premium Content Qld govt promises to progress rental reforms

        Community Earlier this month the Daily Mercury revealed Mackay’s housing shortage had reached...

        Airlie Beach assault ends in fractured jaw, brain bleeding

        Premium Content Airlie Beach assault ends in fractured jaw, brain bleeding

        Crime Mackay District Court heard the victim needed surgery, lost about $100,000 in wages...