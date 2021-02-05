Woman ‘disowned’ over toyboy sex habit

A woman has revealed how she’s desperate to get pregnant with her Egyptian toy boy, despite being dumped by the last one. Picture: Triangle News

A woman has revealed how she's desperate to get pregnant with her Egyptian toy boy, despite being dumped by the last one.

Former supermarket worker Joanna Girling, 45, from the UK, says she has sex four times a week with her new boyfriend Hysm Fygo, 38, in an attempt to have his babies.

But Joanna - whose Hassan Kahlied, 24, dumped her after pocketing £1500 ($A2600) of her money - says her family have disowned her over the decision to pursue another younger man abroad.

She said they're worried she hasn't learned from her past experiences, The Sun reports.

"I'm hoping I'm not too old to get pregnant. I know Hysm will be a brilliant dad," Joanna said.

"I feel younger now than I did in my 20s. We have sex four times a week and even that's not enough. I can't get enough of Hysm, he's definitely the one for me.

"I thought my previous toy boy Hassan loved me, he'd told me he wanted to marry me but it turned out to be a lie."

"I didn't know if I could trust someone else again but Hysm is the love of my life," she continued.

"I'm very happy with my toy boy. Looking at how much my life has changed over the past three years, it's unrecognisable but I wouldn't change a thing.

Joanna said that she is grateful that her ex Hassan "caught her eye" in the hotel restaurant when she was dining with her then husband.

"If he hadn't, I might still be trapped in a loveless marriage," she said.

However, she wished she hadn't been "so gullible" to send him money, but insists she has learnt her lesson.

"Hysm has never asked me for a penny. I know his feelings are real, he's with me because he loves me," she explained.

DISOWNED BY FAMILY

Joanna said that since returning to Egypt, most of her family have disowned her.

"They think I'm foolish to be with a toy boy but I don't care," she said.

"This is like a second chance at life for me and I don't regret a thing."

Joanna met Hysm in May 2019, just months after being dumped by her former lover Hassan, who she says dismissed her as "old and fat".

The shopkeeper invited Joanna and a female friend to have tea at his herb and spice shop - and they immediately hit if off.

"Hysm had deep brown eyes and a dark scraggly beard, but there was something about him that caught my eye. It was like we'd known each other for a long time," she said.

"'You speak very good English,' I said. 'I can speak five languages,' he replied and I was impressed."

'WE HAVE SEX FOUR TIMES A WEEK'

After walking her friend back to her hotel, Joanna returned to the shop to ask Hysm to order her a taxi to her apartment.

"He joined me in the cab and we had sex that night - I led him straight to the bedroom when we got back to my flat.

"It was amazing but at first, it was just about sex.

"Hysm wanted a relationship but I'd already been hurt once by Hassan so I was wary.

"Still, Hysm persisted and, over the next few weeks, we continued to see each other. The more I got to know him, the more I trusted him.

"A month later, we rented a place together with a fake marriage certificate, and me and Hysm fell into normal life."

Joanna now works as an English teacher at a nursery and wears a silver band Hysm gave her on her wedding finger.

"He didn't even propose," she says. "He didn't need to - he already considers me his wife but we're hoping to make it official next year once I've divorced my husband."

When she met her first toy boy lover in June 2018, Joanna had been holidaying in Sharm-El-Sheikh up to three times-a-year since 2001 with husband John*.

"Over there local men would flock to talk to me, making me blush with their over-the-top compliments," she said.

"'I'm married,' I'd insist, pointing out the sparkler on my hand. Not that it really meant much these days.

"After 20 years of marriage, me and John were more friends than lovers. Like many couples, the spark had fizzled out."

Joanna met Hassan working as a waiter in their hotel restaurant - sneaking over to ask her out when John nipped to the loo.

"He was young, tanned with a perfect beach body. I had a spare tyre, and frizzy permed hair. I was too surprised and flattered to say no," Joanna said.

"I didn't tell John and the next day I snuck off to meet Hassan while he lounged by the pool.

"Walking around the markets, Hassan tucked his arm around my waist. I blushed. It was the first time I'd felt sexy in years."

They went on to have an affair with Joanna describing it as the best, most "mind blowing" sex of her life.

But it all went downhill when it was revealed he was getting married to another woman. He had also pocketed more than $A2600.

After Joanna sent him repeated text messages, he told her she was "old and fat" and later dumped her, explaining that he was sorry and needed the money because he was "poor".

Joanna saved up for another flight and went back to Hurghada in March 2019 to continue working as a nursery teacher - meeting Hysm three months later.

"I didn't go out there looking for love," she explains. "I just love the country and wanted to be back there."

