The search continues at Kurrawa Beach after a man went missing following a swim overnight. Sadly a woman has drowned.
News

Woman drowns, man missing after late-night swim

by Danielle O’Neal
5th Feb 2021 5:53 AM
A woman has drowned and a man is missing after the pair went swimming at a Gold Coast beach on Thursday night.

Emergency services were called to Kurrawa Beach in Broadbeach about 10.15pm after a woman's body washed up on the beach.

The woman and a man had gone swimming at the beach earlier that night, a police spokeswoman said.

As of 1.30am Friday the man was still missing and police had initiated a search and rescue operation.

A full-scale search was expected to begin at first light from Kurrawa.

It is understood the pair's belongings were located on the beach by emergency services.

Originally published as Woman drowns, man missing after late-night swim

drowning gold coast

