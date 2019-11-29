Menu
CRASH: A woman was taken to hospital in a critical condition.
Woman ejected from vehicle in serious Bowen crash

Melanie Whiting
29th Nov 2019 6:55 AM
POLICE are investigating a serious traffic crash in Bowen last night, which left a woman in a critical condition.

Initial investigations indicate a car collided with debris on the road near the entrance of a service station on the Bruce Highway.

The female driver was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. She was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Her male passenger suffered minor injuries and was not transported to hospital.

The forensic crash unit is investigating.

Anyone in the area of the Bruce Highway near Athena Drive, Bowen with dashcam footage should phone police.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form.

Quote this reference number: QP1902367275

