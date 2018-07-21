Menu
Login
Crime

Woman escapes house fire overnight, man charged with arson

Rae Wilson
by
21st Jul 2018 3:48 AM | Updated: 5:26 AM

A WOMAN had to flee her burning home before calling for help in a fire in Withcott overnight.

A Newtown man, 49, has been charged with arson after the house was destroyed.

Police officers were called to a disturbance at an address on Clive Crescent at 9.10pm when they arrived to find the structure fully engulfed in flames.

The female occupant was able to escape the home before calling for help.

Emergency services were able to get the fire under control and stop it spreading to other properties.

A vehicle parked near the house was also destroyed in the blaze.

A man located nearby a short time later was taken to the Toowoomba Hospital for treatment suspected burns to his hands and smoke inhalation but has since been discharged.

The man charged with arson is expected to appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court this morning.

arson court editors picks fire toowoomba court toowoomba crime withcott

Top Stories

    Runners ready to race ahead of weekend's fest

    Runners ready to race ahead of weekend's fest

    News Excited entrants signed up to the 2018 staging of the Airlie Beach Running Festival are digging deep in the final days of training before Sunday's event.

    Extra services a welcome stimulus: Chamber

    Extra services a welcome stimulus: Chamber

    News Chamber of Commerce welcomes new flights

    Airport terminal on track to open in December

    Airport terminal on track to open in December

    News Work has begun on the passenger terminal expansion

    Young golfers savour sweet wins on circuit

    Young golfers savour sweet wins on circuit

    News Proserpine-based Rian Mitchell took out the Division 2 runner-up

    Local Partners