Woman exposed, hair pulled in barking-mad beach fight

An Alexandra Headland woman pulled a fellow beachgoer's hair out, sprained her arm, and removed her bikini top during a beach fight, a court heard.

Amanda Culley pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday for assault causing bodily harm after she attacked another woman in Buddina on August 3.

Police prosecutor Brendan Newman said the 49-year-old was annoyed by the victim's leashless dog and yelled for her to "shut her dog up" before the incident escalated.

After responding by saying "you will have to ask nicely" the victim told police she didn't feel safe and started packing up her things when the accused and her small child approached with "purpose".

Sergeant Newman said the victim started filming Culley with her phone before the accused punched her in the right side of the face with a haymaker-style closed fist.

He said the accused also grabbed the victim's hair and tried to snatch the mobile phone off her.

"During the struggle the accused pulled the victim by the right arm and her bikini top has been pulled down leaving her exposed," he said.

Sgt Newman said the victim suffered a sprained arm, scratches and bruises to her arms and had chunks of hair pulled out.

Culley said she "definitely did something wrong" but it was in response to the victim who she said was filming her five-year-old child.

"She was filming my five-year-old in bikini pants, that was the only reason I approached her and subsequently she posted photos of my child on the Sunshine Coast Community Facebook page," she said.

She also said the victim's dog had been attacking her and her child and she asked if it could be put on a lead.

Culley said she rang police straight after the incident to tell them what had happened.

She was released on bail and will face court on September 3.