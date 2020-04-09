Menu
Woman eye gouges supermarket worker

9th Apr 2020 7:24 AM

 

 

A woman has allegedly spat in a supermarket worker's face and gouged her eyes after being denied entry to a store on the NSW South Coast.

Police say the 35-year-old became verbally abusive after being asked by staff to observe social distancing measures at the supermarket at Vincentia, southeast of Nowra about 3pm on Wednesday.

When a store worker, aged 49, asked the woman to leave she allegedly spat in her face and a fight erupted.

The younger woman allegedly pulled the worker's hair, gouged her eyes and damaged her jewellery before leaving.

Police later arrested the 35-year-old at a Sanctuary Point home and charged her with common assault, assault occasioning bodily harm and damaging property. She's due to appear in Nowra Local Court on June 15.

