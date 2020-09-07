Woman faces court charged with DV murder of partner

The woman charged with murdering a 50-year-old man north of Brisbane on Sunday remains in custody.

Kevin Crumblin, 50, died on Sunday after he was allegedly stabbed.

Rachel Maree Smithers, 41, has been charged with his murder occurring in a domestic violence situation.

Picture Supplied



Smithers was briefly mentioned in Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on Monday.

The matter was adjourned until October.

Smithers attempted to apply for bail, but as she is charged with murder can only apply for bail in the Supreme Court.

Magistrate Trevor Morgan told Smithers she could not make the application.

Police requested a forensic order be made allowing for them to take a footprint of Smithers and for a doctor to examine any injuries she had sustained.

Smithers initially objected to the forensic order being made but consented to the order after discussions with her lawyer.

Mr Morgan said any delay in Smithers being medically examined "may be detrimental" to her own possible defences.

Photo Supplied Facebook



On Sunday, police responded to reports of a disturbance in Gloucester Crescent in Bray Park, they found a severely injured Mr Crumblin in a neighbouring street.

Mr Crumblin was an avid fisherman and father to two young girls.

His son, also named Kevin, said his dad was a "loving father".

Picture, John Gass



"My father was a very hard working man and never let anything beat him," Kevin said.

"He was a loving father to myself and my two beautiful sisters although he and I didn't see eye-to-eye all the time, we always found a level to be on.

"He was taken way too soon and he will be greatly missed by myself and my sisters."

