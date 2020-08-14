Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A car crashed on the Bruce Highway at Lethebrook last Friday, August 7. Photo: Contributed
A car crashed on the Bruce Highway at Lethebrook last Friday, August 7. Photo: Contributed
Crime

Woman facing charges after Bruce Highway crash

Elyse Wurm
14th Aug 2020 3:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been charged with dangerous driving after she crashed down an embankment on the Bruce Highway at Lethebrook.

Proserpine police were called to the crash about 12.50pm last Friday, August 7.

More stories:

POLICE WRAP: Man ‘abuses’ Whitsunday Coast Airport staff

Teen learns fate after ploughing into convenience store

Ex-council candidate claims she was falsely arrested

Police allege the woman was almost four times the legal limit when she drove the station wagon onto the opposite side of the road and crashed down the embankment.

The 57-year-old Townsville woman allegedly returned a blood alcohol reading of .192.

She has been charged with dangerous driving and high-range drink driving and is scheduled to appear at Proserpine Magistrates Court on September 7.

bruce highway crash dangerous driving charge high-range drink driving charge lethebrook crash proserpine crime proserpine police
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID positive patients aboard cargo ship off Mackay

        Premium Content COVID positive patients aboard cargo ship off Mackay

        News Crew member aboard cargo ship off Mackay coast test positive to COVID-19.

        Sacred service to give Proserpine a chance to pay respects

        Premium Content Sacred service to give Proserpine a chance to pay respects

        Whats On A combined service will honour veterans on the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII...

        Campers not forced to fill out COVID contact forms

        Premium Content Campers not forced to fill out COVID contact forms

        Health Fears raised over campers not filling out virus paperwork

        WATCH: Explosion to force road closure west of Mackay

        Premium Content WATCH: Explosion to force road closure west of Mackay

        Rural Expect delays: Road works scheduled explosion to force the closure of Bowen...