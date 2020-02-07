Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman fought back after a man, armed with a knife, tried to steal her car at Rosslea.
A woman fought back after a man, armed with a knife, tried to steal her car at Rosslea.
Crime

Woman fights off car jacker armed with knife

by KEAGAN ELDER, TESS IKONOMOU
7th Feb 2020 3:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has fought off man armed with a knife who tried to steal her car.

Mundingburra officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Graeme Patterson said the woman, 28, was outside of the Coolabah Motel on Bowen Rd, Rosslea about 8.30pm on Thursday.

"We've got a single victim that was threatened by an offender with a knife," he said.

Sen-Sgt Patterson said the man attempted to take the woman's car but the victim fought back.

"A physical struggle between victim and offender. After the struggle the offender has decamped on foot on Bowen Rd."

Sen-Sgt Patterson said the man stole a number of the belongings, including the woman's wallet.

Townsville Criminal Investigations Branch are investigating the incident. No one is in custody.

More Stories

Show More
armed man car jacking crime knife crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Motivational panel event a huge success

        premium_icon Motivational panel event a huge success

        News Sixty people attended the Whitsunday Coast Chamber of Commerce’s first event of 2020, which focused on motivating and engaging with employees.

        UNVEILED: Plans for the Proserpine Entertainment Centre

        premium_icon UNVEILED: Plans for the Proserpine Entertainment Centre

        News Images of the new entertainment centre have been revealed with demolition due to...

        Woman says ex-partner put meth in her drink

        premium_icon Woman says ex-partner put meth in her drink

        Crime A woman has narrowly avoided jail time after her fifth drug drive charge in two...

        Dinghy found floating unattended in Pioneer Bay

        Dinghy found floating unattended in Pioneer Bay

        News The owner of a dinghy found floating unattended in Pioneer Bay is being sought, so...