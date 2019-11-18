Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
This woman was filmed in an unbelievably disgusting act inside an electronics store, leading to calls for her arrest after the clip spread online.
This woman was filmed in an unbelievably disgusting act inside an electronics store, leading to calls for her arrest after the clip spread online.
Offbeat

Woman films vile indecent act in shop

by Frank Chung
18th Nov 2019 9:00 PM

A woman has been filmed urinating on a store's PlayStation controllers in a disgusting video posted online.

The video was posted to Reddit yesterday but appears to have been filmed in the past few months inside MediaMarkt, a major German electronics retailer.

In the clip, the blonde woman, dressed in a grey skirt and black jacket, approaches a PlayStation 4 display where the latest FIFA game is set up.

She pulls down her stockings and squats in front of the machine.

She then laughs as she performs her disgusting act over the console and controllers, while the cameraman moves around her.

The clip seems to have been filmed somewhere in Germany.
The clip seems to have been filmed somewhere in Germany.

 

The woman looks around to see if anyone is watching before pulling up her stockings and walking away.

The cameraman pans back to survey the mess, which includes some faeces left behind where the woman was squatting.

She turns around and stops briefly as she walks away, laughing and covering her mouth.

"This is not funny or hot, this is f***ing disgusting," one Reddit user wrote.

"She definitely should've been arrested for this," another said.

 

The disgusting vision was captured recently inside an electronics store in Germany.
The disgusting vision was captured recently inside an electronics store in Germany.

 

Another added, "She should have to pay to have a hazardous waste cleaning crew come, plus sex offender charges for peeing in public like they do to guys who get caught peeing outside."

One person joked: "She's clearly an Xbox fan."

MediaMarkt has been contacted for comment.

frank.chung@news.com.au

paystation public urination woman

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: Amazing photos of Bowen State High formal

        premium_icon GALLERY: Amazing photos of Bowen State High formal

        Local Faces See 30+ pictures of Year 12 students arriving in style for their night of nights.

        WINNER: Whitsunday model claims exclusive crown

        premium_icon WINNER: Whitsunday model claims exclusive crown

        News We know her as a vet assistant, but now she's also Miss Swimsuit USA

        Two drink drivers more than two times the limit

        premium_icon Two drink drivers more than two times the limit

        Crime See who faced Bowen Magistrates Court for drink or drug driving.

        Trailer tips over on major road

        premium_icon Trailer tips over on major road

        News Emergency services called after crash in Cannon Valley.