FLOWN TO HOSPITAL: The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted a woman to hospital after she was reportedly crushed by a cow last night. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight
News

Woman flown to hospital after being crushed by 300kg cow

Sam Turner
31st Oct 2020 8:52 AM | Updated: 10:37 AM
A WOMAN was flown to hospital after she was reportedly crushed and stomped on by a cow east of Dalby last night.

The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called to a private property north east of Cooyar about 6:50pm.

The pilot was able to land the aircraft in a paddock, close to the scene.

It's believed the patient aged in her 60s was in a cattle yard when a 300 kilogram cow pinned her against a fence, before stomping on her.

Other family members witnessed the incident and raised the alarm.

Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics were first to the scene and treated the woman for upper body and head injuries.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue aeromedical team worked alongside QAS before the patient was flown to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.

