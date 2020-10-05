Woman flown to hospital after collision with beehive

A WOMAN was flown to hospital after a collision with a beehive north of Mackay this morning. Picture: FILE

A WOMAN was flown to hospital after a collision with a beehive north of Mackay this morning. Picture: FILE

A WOMAN was flown to hospital after a collision with a beehive north of Mackay this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were called to a property off Cathu O’Connell River Rd at Yalboroo just after 11am.

The spokeswoman said a woman was riding a motorcycle when she reportedly collided with a beehive.

The woman was flown to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition with spinal precautions.

The spokeswoman said a male in his teens was also transported to hospital by road.

It is believed he was not riding a motorcycle, but according to the spokeswoman “suffered many stings”.

Paramedics assessed four other people at the scene for stings.

It was not known whether the woman riding the motorcycle was stung.