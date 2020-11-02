Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
RACQ CQ Rescue flew a woman to Mackay Hospital after she hit her head on board a yacht. Picture: RACQ CQ Rescue
RACQ CQ Rescue flew a woman to Mackay Hospital after she hit her head on board a yacht. Picture: RACQ CQ Rescue
Breaking

Woman flown to hospital after hitting head on yacht

Laura Thomas
2nd Nov 2020 9:43 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN was flown to hospital after hitting her head on board a yacht.

A RACQ CQ Rescue crew as called to Hayman Island about 7pm on Sunday after a woman hit her head on board a yacht near Hook Island.

 

 

The crew flew the 26-year-old from the island to Mackay Base Hospital.

The woman was transported in a stable condition.

A Mackay Hospital and Health service spokeswoman said the 26-year-old woman remained in hospital in a stable condition. 

editors picks hayman island hook island mackay base hospital racq cq resuce
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Airlie Beach Hotel reveals plans for expansion

        Premium Content Airlie Beach Hotel reveals plans for expansion

        Business The Pub is set to take up more prime real estate on Main St with a new dining area and deck.

        Work starts on road used by thousands in Whitsundays daily

        Premium Content Work starts on road used by thousands in Whitsundays daily

        Information The section of highway between Proserpine and Bowen will be upgraded to help reduce...

        Oldest operating mine in Qld achieves rehabilitation

        Premium Content Oldest operating mine in Qld achieves rehabilitation

        Environment The site has rehabilitated more land between 2012 and 2019 than it disturbed for...

        ELECTION: Whitsunday seat remains on a knife's edge

        Premium Content ELECTION: Whitsunday seat remains on a knife's edge

        Politics LIVE: Mackay, Whitsunday, Mirani and Burdekin cast their votes