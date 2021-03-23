Woman flown to hospital after reported irukandji sting
UPDATE 3.30PM: A woman in her 20s has been flown to Mackay Base Hospital after a suspected irukandji sting in the Whitsundays.
A rescue helicopter was tasked to a medical facility on Hayman Island about noon.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the woman was stung on the leg and flown to hospital in a stable condition.
A critical care paramedic was also on-board the helicopter to help with treatment.
The spokeswoman said it was not known where in Whitsunday waters the woman was stung.
The incident comes after a Cannonvale teenager was taken to Proserpine Hospital on Saturday after a suspected marine sting.
The girl had been swimming at the beach where she is suspected to have been stung by a jellyfish, which was possibly an irukandji.