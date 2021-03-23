Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A rescue helicopter is on scene after a suspected irukandji sting in the Whitsundays. Photo: File
A rescue helicopter is on scene after a suspected irukandji sting in the Whitsundays. Photo: File
Breaking

Woman flown to hospital after reported irukandji sting

Elyse Wurm
, elyse.wurm@news.com.au
23rd Mar 2021 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 3.30PM: A woman in her 20s has been flown to Mackay Base Hospital after a suspected irukandji sting in the Whitsundays.

A rescue helicopter was tasked to a medical facility on Hayman Island about noon.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the woman was stung on the leg and flown to hospital in a stable condition.

A critical care paramedic was also on-board the helicopter to help with treatment.

The spokeswoman said it was not known where in Whitsunday waters the woman was stung.

More stories:

Adventium pays withheld money to Whitsunday tour operators

‘People said we were mad’: Damaged Proserpine centre becomes sports hub

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

INITIAL: A rescue helicopter is on scene at a Hayman Island medical facility after a reported irukandji sting in the Whitsundays.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the adult patient was in a stable condition.

The age and gender of the patient had not been confirmed at that stage.

A critical care paramedic was on-board the rescue helicopter, which was tasked to the scene at noon, to help with treatment.

The incident comes after a Cannonvale teenager was taken to Proserpine Hospital on Saturday after a suspected marine sting.

The girl had been swimming at the beach where she is suspected to have been stung by a jellyfish, which was possibly an irukandji.

breaking news irukandji sting paramedics queensland ambulance service
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Adventium pays withheld money to Whitsunday tour operators

        Premium Content Adventium pays withheld money to Whitsunday tour operators

        Business The online booking platform has paid about $6.5 million to more than 350 Australian tour operators.

        FULL LIST: Bowen Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Bowen Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Bowen Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

        ‘People said we were mad’: Damaged centre becomes sports hub

        Premium Content ‘People said we were mad’: Damaged centre becomes sports hub

        Local Faces A Dingo Beach man could see past a fitness centre’s rotting floorboards and mouldy...

        Festival lands major new sponsor as event edges closer

        Premium Content Festival lands major new sponsor as event edges closer

        Whats On It’s already one of the biggest employers in the Whitsundays and now the company...

        • 23rd Mar 2021 2:30 PM