A woman was left outraged at the "disrespectful" description bar staff gave her on her receipt after she took herself out on a night out.

The US-based woman was out for drinks in Washington, DC, and decided to treat herself to some margaritas.

However, her enjoyable cocktail night was ruined when the bill came at the end of the night.

The receipt showed she had four different drinks, with the total coming to $US64 ($A80), The Sun reports.

But, the rude part was how she had been referred to on the slip by server Shaun, who wrote "girl by herself".

The woman took to Twitter sharing a photo of the receipt, and wrote: "This description is so disrespectful."

RELATED: Unexpected response to rude parking note

Woman fumes at description on receipt. Picture: Twitter/GotMiAAngel

Her tweet quickly went viral and racked up more 609,000 likes, with many people sharing their sympathy.

"Like why u pointing it out?? Like embarrassing you for what?" one person wrote.

"I am that person, too! Much love to my fellow solo travellers (I think there is a positive correlation between co-dependency and degree of puzzlement over independent social activity … read: it's them," another person added, while a third said: "Gotta change your handle now to 'girl by herself'."

However, the description caused a divide as others didn't see an issue with it.

Her post quickly went viral, but not everyone saw an issue with it. Picture: Twitter/GotMiAAngel

"Why disrespectful? Seems a simple way to help the waiters identify guests they are serving. How else would you like them to describe you - colour of hair, clothes," one person commented.

"Only in the US do you get so hung up on all this. We've got bigger issues to be thinking about than this petty one," he continued.

A hospitality worked admitted they do "weird names" all the time at restaurants.

"No one ever notices. For all the elderly my co-worker puts 'old people' and they will never know," he confessed.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Woman fumes at description on receipt