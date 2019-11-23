Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Aerial view over Noosa Main Beach. Photo Lachie Millard
Aerial view over Noosa Main Beach. Photo Lachie Millard
News

Woman given oxygen after outrigger flips

Abbey Cannan
23rd Nov 2019 8:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN believed to be aged 60 has been given oxygen on Noosa Main Beach, after an outrigger flipped and left her struggling to breathe.

The outrigger flipped at the mouth of the Noosa River about 8am.

Lifesavers quickly rushed to her aide and treated her with oxygen following the incident.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said an ambulance was called to the scene but cancelled as it was no longer required.

Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Club President Ross Fisher said the woman was panicking which caused her to stop breathing properly.

"The lifesavers treated the woman with an oxygen mask and no further attention was needed," Mr Fisher said.

"It is not uncommon for the outriggers to flip with the waves we have."

More Stories

breaking news noosa river mouth surf lifesavers
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Great Barrier Reef work giving nature a hand

        premium_icon Great Barrier Reef work giving nature a hand

        Environment The future of the Great Barrier Reef has spawned a truly collaborative effort from government agencies, universities, marine scientists and educators.

        Mining company dodging $379m clean-up bill, group claims

        premium_icon Mining company dodging $379m clean-up bill, group claims

        Business ‘Who will be responsible for the ongoing care and maintenance of the moonscaped...

        How the Whitsundays is helping break down stigma of suicide

        premium_icon How the Whitsundays is helping break down stigma of suicide

        News Thousands raised to support families who have suffered loss.

        Two Bowen teens charged over car theft

        premium_icon Two Bowen teens charged over car theft

        Crime The teens have been charged with a number of offences.