Woman 'held up at knifepoint' in Airlie Beach

A WOMAN was allegedly threatened at knifepoint in Airlie Beach on Saturday afternoon.

The 22-year-old woman was walking towards the lagoon from the central carpark, at about 3pm, when two 17-year-olds - a male and a female - allegedly confronted her with a "large kitchen knife" and demanded she hand over her car keys.

She ran away and called police, who arrived shortly afterwards.

"Police got there and the defendants were nowhere to be found - the victim had seen them walk away across the bridge and along the foreshore towards the Esplanade," Sgt Liam Henry said.

"A short time later there was a report of a stolen vehicle coming from the Whitsunday Sailing Club and it looks like they have broken into that vehicle and driven off, presumably back down to Mackay.

"They were later arrested, in Mackay, after they were identified from the lagoon CCTV footage."

The pair were charged with armed robbery and were due to appear in the Mackay Juvenile Court yesterday.

Driver charged

A WOMAN has been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle after the owner saw his own car driving along the highway, on Sunday.

"The victim was coming home to Lethebrook from Proserpine and has seen his Landcruiser driving south on the highway, at about 10.30am," Sgt Liam Henry said.

"So he has rung police and identified his car. A police car was patrolling around Calen and was heading towards Proserpine when they have seen the vehicle refuelling at Bloomsbury service station and they did a u-turn.

"The man has allegedly dropped the bowser and jumped in the vehicle and driven away. The police went inside the service station to enquire about watching the CCTV footage and the attendant has said there was a female as well inside the car.

"Police found her crouched down, hiding, around the side of the service station. They spoke to her about the incident and she was arrested and taken to the Whitsunday watch house."

The 16-year-old female was charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and is due to appear in court on June 29.

Her 19-year-old alleged accomplice and the car have not yet been located.

If anyone has any information about a 2014 white Toyota Landcruiser station wagon, registration KJH 16, they are asked to call Policelink on 131444.

Police are reminding people not to leave their keys in their cars and to lock them up and take the keys with them.