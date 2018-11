FILE PHOTO: A woman in her 40s has been injured after being bitten by a dog at Nambour.

A WOMAN in her 40s has been hospitalised after being bitten by a dog on the Sunshine Coast last night.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said paramedics were called to the incident at Lachlan Ave, Nambour at 8.06pm and treated the woman at the scene.

She was taken to Nambour Hospital in a stable condition with arm and foot injuries.