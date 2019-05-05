Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman has been taken to hospital in a stable condition.
A woman has been taken to hospital in a stable condition.
News

Woman hospitalised after two-vehicle crash near Toowoomba

Tom Gillespie
by
5th May 2019 10:06 AM

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash south-west of Toowoomba last night.

The woman in her 20s was the only person with injuries following the incident, which occurred on Magpie Dr in Cambooya at 8.15pm.

The three other occupants were unharmed. It is believed the car drove into another stationary vehicle.

The woman was taken to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition, reportedly suffering from minor abdominal injuries.

cambooya queensland ambulance service toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Escape plan winds up in court

    premium_icon Escape plan winds up in court

    Crime Driver believes actions were necessary.

    War of attrition in Cities and Raiders 10-all draw

    War of attrition in Cities and Raiders 10-all draw

    Rugby Union Team couldn't be split in union match.

    Woman caught off guard blows more than three times the limit

    Woman caught off guard blows more than three times the limit

    Crime Driver blew more than three times the legal limit.

    Protester to contest retribution claim

    premium_icon Protester to contest retribution claim

    Crime Anti-Adani protester asked for 'close to $8000'.