Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Paramedics rushed six people to various hospitals after a nasty crash on the Bruce Highway at Morayfield on Wednesday.
Paramedics rushed six people to various hospitals after a nasty crash on the Bruce Highway at Morayfield on Wednesday.
Health

Woman improves to stable after serious highway crash

Matty Holdsworth
18th Mar 2021 3:10 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman who sustained critical injuries after being trapped in her vehicle in a Bruce Highway crash at Morayfield is now in a stable condition.

A Sunshine Coast University Hospital spokeswoman confirmed the woman was stable.

It came almost 24 hours after critical care paramedics raced her to the Bokarina hospital.

She was one of seven people injured in the crash near the BP service station at Morayfield.

The woman had sustained chest and abdominal injuries.

Two other people were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in stable conditions.

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

Three critically injured in Morayfield Bruce Hwy crash

A total of 13 Queensland Ambulance Services crews, including critical care and high acuity response, were called to the incident about 2.12pm on Wednesday.

Two other people were taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in critical conditions.

Queensland Ambulance Service senior operations supervisor Glen Morrison said on Wednesday that at least five people had been trapped in the flipped vehicles.

bruce highway crash morayfield crash qas sunshine coast royal brisbane and women's hospital
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LETTER: Qld should reject proposed coal mine near reef

        Premium Content LETTER: Qld should reject proposed coal mine near reef

        Letters to the Editor Airlie Beach letter writer explains what’s at stake if a new coal mine was to be built by Clive Palmer just 10km from Great Barrier Reef

        Beloved tradition back in Proserpine after 25yr hiatus

        Premium Content Beloved tradition back in Proserpine after 25yr hiatus

        Whats On Planning is well under way to bring back the Show Ball in 2021 and it has been a...

        Council says no dice to revised cost-sharing plan for estate

        Premium Content Council says no dice to revised cost-sharing plan for estate

        Council News BIG READ: Infrastructure costs continue to be a sticking point for the Whitsunday...

        Latest business liquidations in Whitsunday

        Premium Content Latest business liquidations in Whitsunday

        Business Liquidations listed in the Whitsunday council area