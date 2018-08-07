Menu
Crime

Woman held after alleged bank hold up

by Talisa Eley
7th Aug 2018 1:16 PM

A WOMAN is in police custody after allegedly threatening bank staff with a knife and crashing a stolen car northwest of Ipswich as she tried to escape.

It will be alleged the woman held up the Bendigo Bank in Walters St at Lowood at around 10.30am, before stealing a car and crashing it into the back of a flat bed truck at Leichardt, 30km southeast, a short time later.

The woman wasn't injured, a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.

Police expect to lay charges this afternoon.

It follows the arrest of two teenage boys over another armed robbery in Townsville overnight.

The 14-year old from Heatley and 15-year-old from Vincent were allegedly part of a group who threatened a staff member with metal fencing poles at a Thuringowa drive-through at around 9pm on Monday and stole alcohol from the business.

Police are still investigating both incidents.

