Woman in freak boat accident in stable condition

Dane Lillingstone | 6th Jun 2017 9:55 AM
RACQ CQ Rescue has airlifted a 53-year-old English woman to hospital after she suffered a serious injury aboard a maxi yacht in the Whitsundays on Saturday.
RACQ CQ Rescue has airlifted a 53-year-old English woman to hospital after she suffered a serious injury aboard a maxi yacht in the Whitsundays on Saturday.

A HOLIDAY has turned into a horror story for a 53-year-old woman who is now in a stable condition following a traumatic boat accident on Saturday night.

The woman, from England, was sailing on an Explore Whitsundays vessel at the southern end of Whitehaven Beach around 4.30pm with her husband and son, along with 20 international passengers and three crew when disaster struck.

A statement from Explore Whitsundays said that "whilst sitting with legs over the edge of the vessel, a random wind gust came through from the opposite direction, and as a result slack was taken out of a rope and trapped the female's legs between the high-tension safety lines and the rope”.

"The skipper immediately directed the vessel out of the wind and then attempted to remove the line away from the female's legs, untangling one leg however the other was still trapped. This resulted in deep lacerations to the thigh and calve,” the statement said.

The woman was airlifted around 7.30pm on Saturday to Mackay Base Hospital after a rescue helicopter had to first land on Whitehaven Beach and get an inflatable boat to the yacht, which was about 500 metres offshore.

RACQ CQ Rescue has airlifted a 53-year-old English woman to hospital after she suffered a serious injury aboard a maxi yacht in the Whitsundays yesterday.
RACQ CQ Rescue has airlifted a 53-year-old English woman to hospital after she suffered a serious injury aboard a maxi yacht in the Whitsundays yesterday.

An RACQ CQ Rescue crew spokesman said the woman was dragged along the deck of the 24 metre maxi yacht, smashing into handrails and equipment, and suffered a serious degloving injury to her lower leg

A spokesperson from Explore Whitsundays said it was "just a horrible accident” and that it had been a "traumatic event for all involved”.

The company's statement said all on board were transferred back to Port of Airlie, with the woman's husband and son driven to Mackay Base Hospital.

"We are working closely with the family to assist in any way possible, yet understand this is a traumatic event, and kindly ask they are given some space from what was meant to be a relaxing family holiday,” the statement said.

Explore Whitsundays staff said the rescue was a testament to the crew onboard, crew on surrounding vessels and the emergency response team.

"We would like to thank them for their fast acting, potentially life-saving actions,” their statement said.

A Queensland Police media spokesperson said there was an ongoing investigation between Whitsunday Water Police, Maritime Safety Queensland, Australian Maritime Safety Authority and Workplace Health and Safety.

Explore Whitsundays confirmed they had been cleared to recommence tours.

Whitsunday Times

