Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Kumano Kodo route is sacred in Japan. Picture Supplied.
The Kumano Kodo route is sacred in Japan. Picture Supplied.
News

Aussie falls to her death in Japan

by Staff writer
13th May 2019 7:00 AM

AN Australian woman has died in Japan, reportedly after a cliff fall of about 40 metres.

The woman aged in her 60s died on Friday while walking the Kumano Kodo in the Wakayama Prefecture, according to the country's NHK news outlet.

Reports suggest she was from Melbourne.

The Kumano Kodo, which has many sacred sites. Picture: Supplied
The Kumano Kodo, which has many sacred sites. Picture: Supplied


The UNESCO-listed Kumano Kodo is made up of several pilgrimage trails.

NHK reported the woman fell about 40-metre from a cliff before dying in hospital.

Many Australians enjoy hiking the Kumano Kodo. Picture: Supplied
Many Australians enjoy hiking the Kumano Kodo. Picture: Supplied

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed it was providing assistance to the family of a woman who died in Japan.

'Due to privacy reasons we are unable to provide further information,' DFAT said.

Kumano Kodo Japan. Picture: Supplied
Kumano Kodo Japan. Picture: Supplied

More Stories

Show More
accident editors picks fall japan travel

Top Stories

    Anti-Adani protester finally sentenced for lock-on offence

    premium_icon Anti-Adani protester finally sentenced for lock-on offence

    Crime Magistrate waited for rulings on other protesters' appeals before sentencing woman for anti-Adani protest held in January 2018

    • 13th May 2019 5:45 AM
    SUPER SIX: Talking points out of Round 5 in AFL Mackay

    premium_icon SUPER SIX: Talking points out of Round 5 in AFL Mackay

    AFL Surprise win has turned the competition on its head.

    • 13th May 2019 5:35 AM
    LEGS ELEVEN: Available jobs in the Whitsundays right now

    LEGS ELEVEN: Available jobs in the Whitsundays right now

    Careers The latest list of 11 available jobs based right here.

    • 13th May 2019 5:10 AM
    Jane now prepared for scouts

    premium_icon Jane now prepared for scouts

    News Top role heads to ex-Bowen resident.