Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services were called to Mooloolaba Esplanade at 11.13pm Friday night.
Emergency services were called to Mooloolaba Esplanade at 11.13pm Friday night.
News

Woman in hospital as cars collide at busy Coast intersection

Tegan Annett
5th Sep 2020 8:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman in her 40s was taken to hospital after two cars collided at a busy Mooloolaba intersection on Friday night.

Emergency services were called to the two-car crash at Mooloolaba Esplanade at 11.13pm.

Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics took the woman to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

She had jaw and arm pain, but was in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the collision occurred at the Venning St intersection traffic lights.

"That vehicle was turning right onto Venning St and thought they had a green light," he said.

"The second car was travelling north and was approaching the intersection when they collided."

He said the first car had minor damage to the front bumper and the driver and passenger were not injured.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are investigating.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
mooloolaba crash queensland ambulance queensland police service
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bowen mum jailed but claims meth found not hers

        Premium Content Bowen mum jailed but claims meth found not hers

        Crime She will spend the next few weeks in jail after committing crimes just days after being put on a suspended sentence.

        Concerns Airlie Beach headed for Venice-style rental market

        Premium Content Concerns Airlie Beach headed for Venice-style rental market

        Property How short term rentals could impact the housing market.

        Everything you need to know about the Don River Dash

        Premium Content Everything you need to know about the Don River Dash

        Whats On 75 cars and 150 bikes are set to take to the track in an action-packed weekend.

        OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites