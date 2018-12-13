Menu
Login
The woman was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital. (File picture)
The woman was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital. (File picture)
News

Mercy dash after woman nearly drowns

by Cloe Read
13th Dec 2018 3:10 AM

A WOMAN has been rushed to hospital following a near-drowning in the Lockyer Valley west of Brisbane.

Emergency services were called to a private residence at Forest Hill about 6.25pm following reports of a near drowning incident.

Paramedics performed CPR on a woman in her early 20s before transporting her to Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital shortly after.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the woman's condition had been unstable during the time of transport.

drowning editors picks forest hill lockyer valley

Top Stories

    Residents urged to step up cyclone preparations

    Residents urged to step up cyclone preparations

    News Whitsunday Regional Council released a statement today, urging residents to be prepared as uncertainty lingers around the impact of Tropical Cyclone Owen.

    Brahmans' Tye down new coach

    Brahmans' Tye down new coach

    News Whitsunday Brahmans have announced their 2019 coaches.

    Christmas comes to the Bloomsbury hall

    Christmas comes to the Bloomsbury hall

    News Bloomsbury hall set to host town's Christmas party on Saturday.

    Mandalay running off generators

    Mandalay running off generators

    News Mandalay residents have been running off mobile generation.

    Local Partners