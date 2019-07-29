Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman is in hospital in a serious condition after her ute rolled last night in the Sunshine Coast hinterland.
A woman is in hospital in a serious condition after her ute rolled last night in the Sunshine Coast hinterland. RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
News

Woman in serious condition after crash on hinterland road

Ashley Carter
by
29th Jul 2019 6:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN in her 30s has been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after a single-vehicle rollover at Kenilworth last night.

Emergency services were called to the rollover on Obi Obi Rd and Eumundi Kenilworth Rd just after 7.30pm, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said.

The ute had reportedly slid off the side of the road, hit a tree and rolled several times.

A woman was taken to hospital in a serious condition after her ute rolled in the Sunshine Coast hinterland on Sunday night.
A woman was taken to hospital in a serious condition after her ute rolled in the Sunshine Coast hinterland on Sunday night. RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

The woman, who was the sole occupant of the car, had to be freed from the vehicle with hydraulic cutting equipment.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called and the woman was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition with abdominal, leg and pelvic injuries.

kenilworth obi obi road queensland ambulance service queensland fire and emergency services rollover royal brisbane and women's hospital
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Drink driver more than three times the legal limit

    premium_icon Drink driver more than three times the legal limit

    Crime Four drivers faced Bowen Magistrates Court for drink driving.

    Mud crabbers 'fight for survival'

    premium_icon Mud crabbers 'fight for survival'

    News Fight for survival over tough new crab quotas.

    Aged care facility's multi-million dollar makeover

    premium_icon Aged care facility's multi-million dollar makeover

    News Stage 3 of the Murroona Gardens redevelopment looms large.

    SUPER SIX: Talking points from Round 16 in AFL Mackay

    premium_icon SUPER SIX: Talking points from Round 16 in AFL Mackay

    AFL Moranbah ace delivers season's best goalkicking effort.