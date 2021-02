A woman was injured after her car hit a cow in Bowen. Generic image. Picture: Zizi Averill

A woman was injured after a car reportedly collided with a cow in Bowen.

Paramedics were called to the intersection of Heronvale Rd and the Bruce Hwy about 7.25pm Monday.

A woman in her 20s was taken to Bowen Hospital in a stable condition.

