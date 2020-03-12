Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Woman injured after highway motorcycle crash

Andrew Korner
by
12th Mar 2020 10:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital with wrist and knee injuries following a motorcycle accident this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the woman, aged in her 30s, crashed on the Brisbane Valley Highway at Fernvale about 8.20am.

There were no other vehicles involved.

The woman was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

In another crash a short distance away, about 7.20am, a man did not require transport to hospital after rolling his vehicle at low speed on the Brisbane Valley Highway near Banks Creek Rd.

Follow more stories from Andrew Korner.

More Stories

Show More
crash emergency injuries ipswich motorcycle qld

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Summergarden Cinema to close due to coronavirus

        premium_icon BREAKING: Summergarden Cinema to close due to coronavirus

        News Bowen cinema will close its door temporarily, as movie studios withdraw their films.

        Bruce Highway to be closed for truck recovery efforts

        premium_icon Bruce Highway to be closed for truck recovery efforts

        News Attempts to remove a truck form the side of the highway will be made this morning.

        Shock resignation from senior council member

        premium_icon Shock resignation from senior council member

        News He has stepped down from his role but said he loved his short time with the...

        Severe weather warning issued for heavy rain, damaging winds

        Severe weather warning issued for heavy rain, damaging winds

        Weather Gusts of more than 100km/h have been recorded in the Whitsunday Islands