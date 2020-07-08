Woman injured after ute rolls, hits tree on Bruce Highway

A woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries after a crash at Lethebrook.

A woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries after a crash at Lethebrook.

A WOMAN has escaped serious injury after the ute she was driving hit a guard rail, rolled over and hit a tree at Lethebrook.

The crash occurred about 4.30pm yesterday on the Bruce Highway.

A police spokesman said the vehicle was travelling northbound on the highway and crossed onto the opposite site of the road, hitting a guard rail and overturning before hitting a tree.

The northbound lane of the highway was initially blocked but reopened a short time later.

A 23-year-old Townsville woman was taken to Proserpine Hospital with minor injuries.

Investigations into the cause of the crash are continuing.