Woman injured after ute rolls, hits tree on Bruce Highway
A WOMAN has escaped serious injury after the ute she was driving hit a guard rail, rolled over and hit a tree at Lethebrook.
The crash occurred about 4.30pm yesterday on the Bruce Highway.
A police spokesman said the vehicle was travelling northbound on the highway and crossed onto the opposite site of the road, hitting a guard rail and overturning before hitting a tree.
The northbound lane of the highway was initially blocked but reopened a short time later.
A 23-year-old Townsville woman was taken to Proserpine Hospital with minor injuries.
Investigations into the cause of the crash are continuing.