A WOMAN has been taken to hospital after a Jeep rolled at Milton Street, South Mackay just before 8am this morning.

A QPS media spokesman said the woman was injured but managed to get out of the vehicle.

She was treated on scene by paramedics and taken by ambulance to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

The road is open and there are no traffic hazards.