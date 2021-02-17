Menu
One person has been taken to hospital after a motorbike crash. Photo: File
News

Woman injured in motorbike crash near Proserpine

Elyse Wurm
, elyse.wurm@news.com.au
17th Feb 2021 2:33 PM
A woman has been injured in a motorbike crash at Crystal Brook, near Proserpine.

Paramedics were called to the scene on Crystal Brook Rd at 1.43pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said one patient, which initial reports suggested was a woman in her 30s, had suffered a shoulder injury.

She has been taken to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

