Woman injured in Whitsunday crash to be flown to hospital

UPDATE 4.30PM: A woman is expected to be flown to Townsville after a traffic crash at Mount Coolon on Saturday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics and helicopters were called to reports of a single vehicle crash near Bowen Developmental Road and Illamatha Road at Mount Coolon about 1.24pm.

She said the woman was in a stable condition with unknown injuries while four children in the car were not injured.

INITIAL 3PM: Emergency services including two rescue helicopters are responding to a traffic crash in the Whitsunday region involving up to five children.

She said initial reports suggested there were six people in the car, with five of these being children of unknown ages.

“Everyone at the scene is stable,” the spokeswoman said.

More to come.

