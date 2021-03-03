Woman killed at notorious rail crossing revealed as student

Angry locals says nothing has been done to improve safety at a level crossing where a young student recently died.

The woman killed after her car was hit by a train at a notorious intersection has been revealed as an international university student attending a Brisbane campus.

The incident happened around 1.50pm at the dangerous level crossing at the Lindum Rail Station at Wynnum West last Friday, where paramedics tried to save her but she was later pronounced dead at the scene.

While the 32-year-old woman's name is still unknown, it is believed she was a South Korean national who attended the University of Queensland.

Level crossing crash at Lindum station, where a 32-year-old South Korean woman died last Friday.

Her death came exactly two years after an elderly woman who was walking across the road was also struck by a train.

The most recent fatality has angered residents and businesses again, who have called for a fix for the crossing, for more than 15 years.

Genevieve Payne was killed in a tragic accident at Lindum railway crossing in February, 2019.

Frustration in the community has grown especially after funding, $85 million from the Federal Government, $40 million from the Brisbane City Council and $40 million from the State Government, was committed towards a solution.

A local resident for 16 years Bronwyn Brown, who also works near the crossing, said she wondered whether anything was ever going to be done about the crossing.

"We moved into the suburb 16 years ago and it's been an issue since then," she said.

Lytton workers Chris Chandler and Bronwyn Brown have campaigned for a fix for the dangerous Lindum crossing for years. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Walker

"So when you see something happen like last Friday's accident, you just shake your head and think is a fix ever going to happen because we have money for it now and still nothing has been done.

"Last Friday, I was just lost for words and couldn't believe something like this happened again.

"It's disappointing. It's a tragic crossing, which needs to be fixed urgently but I have doubts whether anything will ever get done."

Owner of nearby coffee shop, Emy Tran from Kool Beans, said locals were never surprised when an accident happened at Lindum.

The notoriously dangerous Lindum railway crossing. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Walker

"Accidents happen every year, there's always minor accidents there so when it happens you just feel like 'not again'," she said.

"But this time was obviously really shocking because it was very, very serious and someone has died, a young woman has died so it's a really serious concern."

Ms Tran, who has been at Lindum for six years, said the dangerous crossing was always a topic of conversation among customers.

"Every day people talk about it. I don't think a day goes by where someone does not bring it up," she said.

"We all hope something is done about it and quickly."

