Emergency services on the scene of a fatal accident outside the RBWH at Herston. Picture: Tobias Jurss-Lewis
Woman killed crossing road outside major hospital

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis, Elise Williams
30th Jun 2020 9:23 AM
A WOMAN has been killed after she was hit by a truck outside the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital at Herston this morning.

Police have closed Bowen Bridge Rd at O'Connell Terrace at Herston after the incident occurred about 7.30 this morning.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the crash occurred "right outside the (Royal Brisbane and Women's) Hospital".

The woman was crossing the road when the incident occurred.

A woman has been killed while crossing the road outside the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital at Herston. Picture: Rosanna Kingsun/Twitter
Emergency crews are currently at the scene of the crash.

There are major delays for inbound commuters, with congestion back to Kedron.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area.

More to come.

Originally published as Woman killed crossing road outside hospital

