Woman lands in court after drug driving while on probation

See who faced Bowen Magistrates Court this week for drug driving.

See who faced Bowen Magistrates Court this week for drug driving. Tessa Mapstone

A BOWEN woman found herself with $1000 worth of fines after she was caught drug driving in August.

Ashleigh Joyce Files, 27, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court last week to driving while a drug was present in her saliva as a provisional licence holder and contravention of a probation order.

The court heard Files was already on a probation order for a different type of offence when she was detected with methamphetamines and marijuana in her saliva while driving in Leichhardt St in Bowen on August 7.

Files was fined $300 for drug driving and her licence was disqualified for three months.

She was also fined a further $400 for breaching probation, as well being ordered to pay a further $300 as a re-sentence for the earlier charge she received probation for.

Files was one of four drug drivers to face court in Bowen last week.

Justin Hugh Winter, of Hervey Bay suburb Kawungan, was picked up by police drug driving at Bowen on August 3.

Winter, 39, pleaded guilty in court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his saliva.

The court was told both marijuana and methamphetamines were detected when he was drug tested on the Bruce Highway.

Winter was fined $300 and lost his licence for one month.

Cecily Joan Hardy, 57, of Yabulu, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court to driving with a drug present in her saliva.

The court heard methamphetamines were detected when she was drug tested on Horseshoe Bay Rd, Bowen, on August 3.

Hardy was fined $300 and her licence was disqualified for three months.

Methamphetamines and marijuana were detected when Lesley Francis Binsair was drug tested by police in Bowen on August 6.

The 37-year-old Bowen woman pleaded guilty in court to driving with a drug in her saliva.

The court heard she was picked up by police on Queens Rd during a routine traffic intercept.

She was fined $300 and her licence was disqualified for three months.