Woman loses licence for more than two years

A WOMAN who was caught driving on a suspended licence the day after she was caught drink-driving has been fined $1200 and lost her licence for two years and four months.

Romina Miskin, 33, of Bowen, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court on March 26 to driving over the middle alcohol limit and driving on a suspended licence.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court Miskin recorded a blood alcohol content of 0.121 when she was breath tested by police on George St, Bowen, at 12.55am on March 9.

The court heard that police also stopped Myors on Soldiers Rd, Bowen, at 5.59pm on March 10 and found she was driving on a suspended licence.

She told police at the time she had driven to the beach and did not realise her licence was suspended, Sgt Myors said

Miskin's solicitor Cleo Rewald said her client had a massive night the night before she was caught for drink-driving.

She had not planned to drive but a family member had called and asked her to pick them up and she didn't want them to walk home on their own.

As for the disqualified driving charge, Mrs Rewald said her client had been given a notice of disqualification but she did not read it.

"It was a costly error," Mrs Rewald said.

For driving on a suspended licence, Miskin was fined $400 and lost her licence for two years, while on the drink-driving charge, she was fined $800 and her licence was disqualified for a further four months.