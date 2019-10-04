Woman on drug charge after missing bag handed to police

A handbag handed into Proserpine Police Station led to officers charging the owner.

A HANDBAG handed into Proserpine Police station has ended with the owner facing drug charges.

The handbag was found in Hansen Dr in Proserpine, and handed into police on September 27 about 8am.

Police said after searching the bag, a quantity of marijuana was found.

Police allege an Airlie Beach woman, 27, went to the station to collect the bag, and admitted the marijuana belonged to her.

The woman has been charged with possession of dangerous drugs, and will face Proserpine Magistrates Court on October 14.