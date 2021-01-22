Woman ploughs car into bridge on Bruce Highway at Calen
Lanes were reduced on the Bruce Highway at Calen after a woman crashed a car into a bridge.
Emergency services were called to the St Helens Creek Bridge about 2.30am following reports of a single vehicle crash.
A woman in her 20s was taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition with chest injuries.
Traffic delays in the area were still being reported about 6.30am.
