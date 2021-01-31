Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Woman pulled from surf at southern Coast beach

Scott Sawyer
30th Jan 2021 4:43 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman was pulled from the surf by onlookers after being battered by waves at a southern Coast beach.

A 28-year-old woman was being treated by paramedics at the southern end of Kings Beach late Saturday afternoon after a near-drowning, after she was hit by a wave and pushed under.

It was reported the woman had been swimming into shore against a strong rip when she was hit on the head by a wave and pushed under about 3.45pm Saturday.

Investigation kicks off into horror hinterland crash

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

Win $20,000 cash or $100 gift cards

Bystanders rushed in and pulled the woman to shore, emergency services were told.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were on scene and stabilising the woman, who was expected to be taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for further treatment.

She was understood to have had some breathing difficulties after the incident.

beach kings beach near drowning queensland ambulance service sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Booming season’: Tourism bright spot in Mackay Whitsundays

        Premium Content ‘Booming season’: Tourism bright spot in Mackay Whitsundays

        Travel As politicians demand extended JobKeeper support for the crippled tourism sector, one area is bucking the trend.

        Flashback: What was making news in Guardian 40 years ago

        Premium Content Flashback: What was making news in Guardian 40 years ago

        News Sugar producers were warned booming prices might turn sour and school was back in...

        Not-for-profit helping fight homelessness spared $135K fee

        Premium Content Not-for-profit helping fight homelessness spared $135K fee

        Council News A Whitsunday councillor spoke out about the ‘huge problem’ in the region during...