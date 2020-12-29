Menu
Health

Woman races to meet paramedics after snake bite at Bowen

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@news.com.au
29th Dec 2020 8:45 AM
A woman in her 60s raced to meet paramedics en route to Bowen Hospital after she was bitten by a snake on Monday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the woman was bitten at a private property off the Bruce Highway at 9.41pm Monday.

He said paramedics raced to the scene while the woman was driven into Bowen.

“They met them en route to town,” he said.

She was taken to Bowen Hospital in a stable condition.

